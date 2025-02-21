'It's just pure magic': Teen Colorado magician set to appear on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us"

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — Liam Abner knows his mind works in mysterious ways, a mind tailor-made for the world of illusion.

The 16-year-old Castle Pines magician is already making a name for himself, as he's set to appear on the hit TV show "Penn & Teller: Fool Us."

Liam's passion for magic started six years ago, when he caught a magic show by Richard Nakata at Reinke Bros in Littleton.

"I was hooked right away," Abner said. "He recommended a series of books to me, 'The Tarbell Course in Magic,' they're still on my bookshelf, and I still read them every week.”

Through the years, Liam’s magical abilities continued to grow and he's developed his own tricks.

“I've really doubled down on practicing and learning the business side of magic,” Abner said. "Being on 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' is a testament to that growth."

Image courtesy of Liam Abner. Magician Liam Abner performing.

The journey to Fool Us began about a year ago, when Abner submitted a video application for the show. The teen filmed a trick he’d been perfecting with his favorite instrument: the tuba.

"I wanted to create something that combined my two passions: magic and music. It just clicked," Abner said.

After sending in the video, he was invited to a Zoom call where producers gave him a few quick tips and welcomed him to the show.

For Abner, creating magic is an art form that is unlike any other.

“When you’re in the moment, there’s no stress or worry—just the magic happening right in front of you," Abner said. "It’s a moment of pure joy, for both the magician and the audience, I don't know how to describe other than that it's just pure magic."

'It's just pure magic:' Teen Colorado magician attempts to fool Penn & Teller

After his performance, Abner said a meeting with Teller left a lasting impression.

"Teller shook my hand and said, 'In this trick, you have achieved the highest form of magical causality you possibly could have.' To hear that from him was amazing, and it’ll stick with me forever," Abner said.

Although the Castle Pines teen has achieved mainstream success, he's still focused on local shows as well. Many of Abner's early performances were with ARC Thrift Stores, bringing magic to individuals with developmental disabilities.

"I want to understand how they experience magic and entertainment," Abner said. "It’s important to me that they experience magic in a way that’s meaningful to them."

Alan Stedman Liam Abner performs a magic trick for Denver7's Sam Peña.

So, what’s next for the young magician?

“I’ve got a lot in the works. I’m planning a public show with a friend from Canada this spring, and there are a few more local performances coming up soon,” Abner said.

Stay tuned for his appearance on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" at 8 p.m. Friday MST. It’s sure to be a magical moment.