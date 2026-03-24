RV and oversized vehicle parking crackdown in Broomfield heads to final vote

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A proposed ordinance is back up for discussion Tuesday night in response to concerns from residents and business owners about RVs and oversized vehicles parked for months at a time along public streets such as Burbank Street.

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“Down Burbank, just a couple weeks ago, the bus, RV and another vehicle that has been referenced several times tonight are still there. They are legally parked. There is not anything that we can do to make those vehicles move,” City and County of Broomfield Code Compliance Supervisor Brandon Murray said during a January Broomfield City Council meeting.

City and County of Broomfield City and County of Broomfield Code Compliance Supervisor Brandon Murray speaking during a January City Council meeting.

The proposed ordinance would limit RV and oversized vehicle parking to 72 hours within a 14-day period and ban things like leaking fluids or hooking up to utilities on public streets. Right now, Broomfield does not have a law limiting how long vehicles can stay parked on public streets.

But since last month’s discussion, city leaders have made some new proposed changes like adding in a seven-day visitor permit which would allow a temporary extension for guests with limits on how often it could be used.

Another new amendment to the proposal is a temporary permit designed for people facing hardship or mechanical issues that could allow someone to stay in their vehicle for up to 28 days. Under the ‘Green Pass,’ vehicles would still have to move every seven days and could not stay in the same neighborhood for more than 14 days.

The city said complaints about RVs and oversized vehicles being parked for long periods of time on public streets have risen from 99 in 2024 to 121 last year. Murray said it’s pretty much a 50/50 split — about half from neighbors frustrated that RVs are being used like long-term storage outside homes and the other half involving people who are actually living in those RVs.

Denver7 spoke with a business owner on Burbank Street who said before the proposal, an RV and a school bus sat along the public street for months, creating serious safety concerns.

Denver7 RV and school bus parked along Burbank Street in February.

“It was just dangerous driving through here because there is a lot of neighborhood traffic that travels through and semis that are delivering to the businesses. It narrowed the road quite a bit and made it hard to pull in and out of driveways,” Make It Shine Owner Donna Baraga said.

Denver7 Make It Shine Owner Donna Baraga speaks with Denver7's Sophia Villalba.

Sheadded that following last month’s discussion, she has not seen those vehicles on Burbank Street anymore.

“A few weeks ago, they finally moved which was really nice,” Baraga said.

RV and oversized vehicle parking crackdown in Broomfield heads to final vote

If the proposed ordinance is approved at Tuesday night’s meeting, the city said enforcement would begin as soon as April 3. For updates on the vote, click here.