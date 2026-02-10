Broomfield considering new ordinance amid rising complaints of RVs parked for extended periods

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Members of Broomfield City Council will consider a new ordinance that would limit how long larger vehicles like RVs can be parked on city streets.

“Down Burbank, just a couple weeks ago, the bus, RV and another vehicle that has been referenced several times tonight are still there. They are legally parked. There is not anything that we can do to make those vehicles move,” City and County of Broomfield Code Compliance Supervisor Brandon Murray said.

The city has received several complaints about oversized vehicles like RVs parked on public streets for an extended period of time.

Right now, larger vehicles can park on public streets for as long as they want as long as no one is living inside of it. The new ordinance would limit parking to 72 hours every two weeks.

Broomfield leaders said complaints have gone up, from 99 in 2024 to 121 in 2025. Murray said it’s pretty much a 50/50 split, about half from neighbors frustrated that RVs are being used like long-term storage outside homes, and the other half involving people who are actually living in those RVs.

Murray also said there’s a ripple effect. With nearby cities cracking down, some RV parking is getting pushed into Broomfield, where there aren’t the same restrictions right now.

At last month’s Broomfield City Council meeting, residents on both sides showed up with some pushing for tougher rules.

“It has created a chokepoint, dangerous line of sight, and visual obstruction. It has created a situation where cars now have to take turns going down the street. One man has been able to exploit this loophole and permanently park and use this for storage,” one Broomfield community member said.

Others urged Broomfield City Council to think about the impact on people with nowhere else to go.

“I do empathize with a situation of somebody who has no choice but to live in their car or to live in an RV. I have seen close to Broomfield High School evidence of such a vehicle in that situation,” another Broomfield resident said.

Code Compliance did emphasize at last month’s meeting that the City and County of Broomfield does have offer resources for the unhoused, as well as safe parking sites for larger vehicles.

City leaders said the ordinance would still allow short-term parking for loading, unloading or trip preparation.

The new ordinance is set to be discussed Tuesday night at 6 p.m. If approved, enforcement would begin a week later.

