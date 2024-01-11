One person dies Wednesday after Broomfield police shoot suspect in domestic-related incident

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — One person is dead and a Broomfield police officer is on administrative leave after shooting and killing the suspect Wednesday night, the department said in a post on the social media site X.

Officers were called to a domestic-related incident just after 8:40 Wednesday night at the Village Square Apartments on Burbank Street, Broomfield PD said.

Officer-involved shooting in the 600 block of Alter Street in Broomfield. The officer was not injured. Suspect was taken to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/yER1RDOsbu — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) January 11, 2024

An officer shot a suspect, who was then taken to a nearby hospital. That person was later pronounced dead. The officer was not injured, according to Broomfield PD.

The Critical Response Team of the 17th Judicial District is investigating, Broomfield PD said.

