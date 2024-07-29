Watch Now
One person dies in serious crash involving a motorcycle on southbound I-25 at Highway 7 Monday morning

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — One person died in a serious crash involving a motorcycle on southbound Interstate 25 at Highway 7 on Monday morning, the Broomfield Police Department said.

The crash happened just south of the Northwest Parkway overpass just before 2 a.m. Monday, according to Broomfield police.

All lanes of southbound I-25 closed at Highway 7 for the crash investigation.

"Backups imminent. Please use an alternative route," Broomfield police said.

Drivers could use either Huron Street to the west or Washington Street to the east of I-25 to get down to 144th Ave., Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended.

The interstate reopened just before 6 a.m.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Boulder Police Department at 303-438-6400.

