One person dies in serious crash involving a motorcycle on southbound I-25 at Highway 7 Monday morning

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — One person died in a serious crash involving a motorcycle on southbound Interstate 25 at Highway 7 on Monday morning, the Broomfield Police Department said.

All lanes of SB I-25 are closed at Hwy 7 for a serious crash involving a motorcycle. The crash happened just south of the NW Parkway overpass. Backups imminent. Please use an alternative route. Updates will be shared when available. pic.twitter.com/EEZgV1EMQd — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) July 29, 2024

The crash happened just south of the Northwest Parkway overpass just before 2 a.m. Monday, according to Broomfield police.

All lanes of southbound I-25 closed at Highway 7 for the crash investigation.

"Backups imminent. Please use an alternative route," Broomfield police said.

Drivers could use either Huron Street to the west or Washington Street to the east of I-25 to get down to 144th Ave., Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended.

The interstate reopened just before 6 a.m.

Again.. all lanes open now on SB 25 past highway 7 down to 144th. There is still activity down there and the right lanes restricted but at least the interstate is open. pic.twitter.com/DrjA3uo45b — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) July 29, 2024

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Boulder Police Department at 303-438-6400.