DA's office declines to file criminal charges against Broomfield homeowner who stabbed intruder to death

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office has declined to file criminal charges against a homeowner who stabbed an intruder to death in October.

Trenten Hansen, 30, entered a home in the 3900 block of Cambridge Avenue in Broomfield through an open garage door on Oct. 11. The homeowner and his adult daughter were home at the time.

According to the DA's office, Hansen told the father and daughter that he had killed before and had a 45mm handgun.

Hansen allegedly tied the homeowner and his daughter to a bedpost using a phone charger cord and coaxial cable. He then re-tied their hands to the bedpost using duct tape he found, the DA's office said.

Hansen found a 9mm handgun that belonged to the homeowner and threatened to kill the two if they moved. He shot at the wall "to show he was serious" then stabbed the mattress with a large butcher knife and again threatened to kill them both, according to the DA's office.

Hansen allegedly started to fall asleep. The homeowner assumed it was from drug use after Hansen mentioned several times he used and sold fentanyl.

The DA's office said the daughter chewed through the duct tape and freed herself. She then grabbed the butcher knife and cut the bindings off her father's hands.

According to the district attorney's office, the homeowner took the knife and stabbed Hansen twice in his left side — once under his armpit and the second in his ribs. Hansen jumped up and wrested the homeowner before collapsing on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DA's office said Tuesday it will not file criminal charges because the homeowner was justified in his use of force.