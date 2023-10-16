Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Broomfield homeowners stab to death man in alleged daytime robbery, police say

Broomfield Cambridge Avenue death investigation
Broomfield Police Department
Broomfield Cambridge Avenue death investigation
Posted at 1:30 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 15:30:02-04

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police in Broomfield are investigating the stabbing death of a man who was killed by a resident inside a home he was allegedly trying to rob.

Trenten Hansen, 30, was found stabbed to death inside a home in the 3900 block of Cambridge Avenue on Oct. 11.

Police were called to the Brandywine neighborhood home around 3 p.m. on a report of a disturbance. Police initially reported they were conducting a death investigation.

On Monday, police released more information on the investigation and identified Hansen. They said he was killed inside the home during an alleged daytime robbery attempt.

According to police, two adult residents were inside the home at the time of the alleged robbery and one of them fatally stabbed the suspect. One of the residents sustained minor injuries.

Police said they are working to determine how Hansen got to the area and why he entered the home in Brandywine. No charges were announced.

Additional details were not immediately available.

