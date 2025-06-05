Broomfield police negotiate with man who may have a gun in nonprofit's parking lot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Broomfield police have been negotiating with a man who may have a gun in the A Precious Child parking lot for about the last hour.

Parents can reunite with their children at 119th Pl. and Reed Street, the Broomfield Police Department said. Parents were originally told to pick up their kids from 119th Ave. and Teller Street, but Broomfield police changed it about a half an hour later.

There is no immediate danger inside the building though, Broomfield police assured, but the A Precious Child building and surrounding buildings are on "secure mode." That means people entering the buildings is restricted to ensure the safety of those inside. A shelter-in-place order was not sent to the area because Broomfield police said the threat is contained.

A Precious Child in the 7000 block of W. 118th Ave in Broomfield is in “secure mode” due to a threat outside of the building. There is no immediate danger inside of the building. Police Officers are negotiating with a man in the parking lot who may have a gun. Surrounding… pic.twitter.com/fAhoNdRSS1 — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) June 5, 2025

For those who don't know, A Precious Child provides children and families in eight eight Colorado counties — Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Boulder, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson and Weld — with resources to overcome poverty.