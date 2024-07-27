Broomfield City Council considers 50% water rate increase to pay for aging infrastructure

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Broomfield City Council is considering a 50% water rate hike to pay for aging infrastructure, among other things.

"I cut back on my flowers this year because of the cost of water," said resident Keri Sabol.

Sabol takes pride in the plants on her front porch. But each summer, as the temperature rises, she notices a spike in her water bill.

"In the summer, it goes up about $20," she said.

Now, a proposed rate hike could increase water bills by 50% for people in Broomfield beginning in October. The city said the increase would cost the average homeowner about $40 more per month — $480 more per year.

"We all know if you own a home or a car and you don’t maintain it, it gets exponentially more expensive when it breaks. And that’s where we’re at right now," explained Broomfield City Councilmember James Marsch-Holschen, who represents Ward I.

Marsch-Holschen said the increase boils down to several factors, including record inflation and its impact on construction costs as well as the area's aging infrastructure.

"We have to do something," he said.

Right now, Marsch-Holschen said there's a $23 million sewer maintenance backlog. It's expected to grow to $75 million by 2043 if nothing is done.

On top of that, Broomfield needs to expand its wastewater treatment facility — a $500 million project expected to take the next 15 years. If that isn't done, Marsch-Holschen said there will be major implications.

"We hit a level in three years where the state will say no more development," said Marsch-Holschen.

Sabol feels years of inaction could now fall in the laps of people like her, at a time when costs are higher than ever.

"Broomfield councilmembers are environmentally irresponsible and indifferent to taxpayers' wallets," said Sabol.

Two town halls are planned for August and September so the public can share their opinion. The exact dates have not been finalized.