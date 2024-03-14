Metro Denver Crime Stoppers needs help identifying driver who seriously injured Brighton pedestrian

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver who struck and seriously injured a 19-year-old pedestrian in Brighton last month.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 near the intersection of South 18th Avenue and East Bridge Street.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said a 19-year-old woman was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a stolen 2007 red Honda Civic. The vehicle was later found abandoned in a nearby parking lot.

The woman was seriously injured and is still receiving medical treatment, according to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

"This incident has deeply affected our community, and we are committed to finding the person responsible. We urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Together, with the help of our community, we can bring justice to the victim and prevent such tragedies in the future," said Brighton Police Chief Matt Domenico in a statement.

Witnesses said the driver ran a red light before striking the woman, according to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. He then ran north on North 19th Avenue after the crash.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

The driver is described as a middle-aged man. He was last seen wearing gray basketball shorts, a black shirt and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.