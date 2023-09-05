Charges filed against man accused of throwing hatchet, sledgehammer at Brighton officer

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed charges Tuesday against a man accused of throwing a hatchet and sledgehammer at a Brighton police officer.

Officers were dispatched to a burglary in the 300 block of North 7th Avenue around 5:17 p.m. on August 30. The victim arrived home and found an unknown man armed with a metal pipe inside, according to the Brighton Police Department.

Officers arrived and spotted the man entering a yard in the 400 block of North 7th Avenue. Residents identified the man as Matthew Lucero, 34, and said he went into the shed in the backyard.

Brighton police said after nearly an hour in the shed, Lucero appeared with a hatchet and a sledgehammer. He allegedly climbed on top of a nearby fence and threw the hatched toward an officer's face, striking his forearm. Police said he then threw the sledge hammer at the same officer, who jumped out of the way before being struck.

Officers shot Lucero with a bean bag, and he retreated into the shed, the department said. Several minutes later, he came out and was taken into custody.

Lucero is charged with:



First-degree attempted murder

First-degree assault on a peace officer

Second-degree burglary

Attempted robbery

Third-degree assault

Crime of violence — a sentence enhancer

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Brighton PD's tipline at 303-655-8740 and reference case number 23-4943.

