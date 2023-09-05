Watch Now
NewsFront RangeBrighton

Actions

Charges filed against man accused of throwing hatchet, sledgehammer at Brighton officer

gavel
File Photo
gavel
Posted at 4:34 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 18:35:22-04

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed charges Tuesday against a man accused of throwing a hatchet and sledgehammer at a Brighton police officer.

Officers were dispatched to a burglary in the 300 block of North 7th Avenue around 5:17 p.m. on August 30. The victim arrived home and found an unknown man armed with a metal pipe inside, according to the Brighton Police Department.

Officers arrived and spotted the man entering a yard in the 400 block of North 7th Avenue. Residents identified the man as Matthew Lucero, 34, and said he went into the shed in the backyard.

police

Brighton

Burglary suspect allegedly threw hatchet, sledgehammer at Brighton officer

Sydney Isenberg
5:58 PM, Aug 31, 2023

Brighton police said after nearly an hour in the shed, Lucero appeared with a hatchet and a sledgehammer. He allegedly climbed on top of a nearby fence and threw the hatched toward an officer's face, striking his forearm. Police said he then threw the sledge hammer at the same officer, who jumped out of the way before being struck.

Officers shot Lucero with a bean bag, and he retreated into the shed, the department said. Several minutes later, he came out and was taken into custody.

Lucero is charged with:

  • First-degree attempted murder
  • First-degree assault on a peace officer
  • Second-degree burglary
  • Attempted robbery
  • Third-degree assault
  • Crime of violence — a sentence enhancer

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Brighton PD's tipline at 303-655-8740 and reference case number 23-4943.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x250-revised.png

Community

Recycle your electronics at the 2023 Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive