Burglary suspect allegedly threw hatchet, sledgehammer at Brighton police officer

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A burglary suspect was arrested for attempted murder of a peace officer after he allegedly threw a hatchet and sledgehammer at a Brighton police officer Wednesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to a burglary in the 300 block of North 7th Avenue around 5:17 p.m. The victim arrived home and found an unknown man armed with a metal pipe inside, according to the Brighton Police Department.

Officers arrived and spotted the man entering a yard in the 400 block of North 7th Avenue. Residents identified the man as Matthew Lucero, 34, and said he went into the shed in the backyard.

Brighton police said after nearly an hour in the shed, Lucero appeared with a hatchet and a sledgehammer. He allegedly climbed on top of a nearby fence and threw the hatched toward an officer's face, striking his forearm. Police said he then threw the sledge hammer at the same officer, who jumped out of the way before being struck.

Officers shot Lucero with a bean bag, and he retreated into the shed, the department said. Several minutes later, he came out and was taken into custody.

Lucero was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail on multiple charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer and first-degree burglary.

The officer suffered minor injuries, according to Brighton PD.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the department's tipline at 303-655-8740 and reference case number 23-4943.