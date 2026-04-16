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Brighton juvenile in the hospital after hit by driver while riding scooter

A juvenile was hit by a driver while riding a scooter on E. Bridge Street and Mt. Beirstadt Wednesday night, according to the Brighton Police Department.
Brighton juvenile in the hospital after hit by driver while riding scooter
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BRIGHTON, Colo. — A juvenile was hit by a driver while riding a scooter on E. Bridge Street and Mt. Beirstadt Street Wednesday night, according to the Brighton Police Department.

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital, but Brighton police did not provide an update on the extent of the injuries.

The driver remained on scene of the crash and cooperated with the Brighton police investigation.

Westbound Bridge Street was closed at Mt. Bierstadt for the investigation, but has since reopened.

Brighton juvenile in the hospital after hit by driver while riding scooter

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