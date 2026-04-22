Brighton City Council votes to demolish century-old historical landmark despite community pushback

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton City Council voted Tuesday night to move forward with the demolition of the old town hall building, citing nearly $2 million in renovation costs, despite strong pushback from neighbors fighting to save the century-old landmark.

The building on Bush Street first served as the Brighton Town Hall, then later became the public library, and most recently was used as a senior center from 1976 to 2012.



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Brighton to demolish historical landmark despite neighbor pushback

The building was designated as a historical landmark in 2014, but has sat vacant for the past 14 years.

KMGH The building on Bush Street first served as the Brighton Town Hall, then later became the public library, and most recently was used as a senior center from 1976 to 2012.

Brighton resident Gail McGaugh, who lives across the street from the historic landmark, said she has been going door to door to garner support from neighbors to keep the building standing.

"A woman across the street went here as a child to the library with her sisters. Another guy up the street had the first house here, and he remembers when it was city hall. There's so many people that feel so passionate, they're in love with this building," McGaugh said.

Anaya Salcedo Brighton resident Gail McGaugh is one of several neighbors who are pushing back against the city's proposal to demolish the historic town hall building.

The City of Brighton's Budget and Innovation Department said because of financial and safety reasons, the city can longer preserve the building. The department said the building has been subject to environmental and health hazards, like asbestos, significant deterioration, and multiple break ins since it became vacant.

The city said a 2025 historic structure assessment estimated the cost to rehabilitate the building into office or non-profit space would cost $1,987,124, which does not include ongoing maintenance costs.

City of Brighton The City of Brighton's Budget and Innovation Department said because of financial and safety reasons, the city can longer preserve the building.

In February, Brighton's Historic Preservation Commission denied the city's application to demolish the building after determining the application did not meet its criteria as a structural hazard. The city appealed the denial, which pushed the final decision into the hands of Brighton City Council on Tuesday night.

City of Brighton The City of Brighton's Budget and Innovation Department said because of financial and safety reasons, the city can longer preserve the building.

Council members voted 7-2 to approve the appeal and move forward with plans to demolish the building after discussing concerns about the cost of improvements and the lack of interest in the building over the past 14 years.

City of Brighton The City of Brighton's Budget and Innovation Department said because of financial and safety reasons, the city can longer preserve the building.

"Nothing has happened since 2014 because nobody wants this building. There's nothing to do with this building," Brighton City Council member Tom Green, who represents Ward 1, said. "I think there's better uses for our city dollars. We've got a rec center, we've got a museum, we've got historic city hall, we've got a library, and we have a wonderful senior center. I just don't see the need to preserve this building."

"We haven't found a good use for this facility. And when I look at the list of potential uses, we've invested in the other buildings for those uses," Brightont Mayor Pro Tem Peter Padilla, who represents Ward 4, said.

Council members said they are still open to hearing ideas from companies or nonprofits who may be interested in taking over the building before demolition happens.

Sonja Brown, the vice president of the nonprofit Brighton Cultural Arts Connection, said while the organization does not have the financial means to transform the building, it is looking for ways to support its survival.

"It'd be great to have all different people connecting. So whether that's not for profits connecting in the building, if that means, you know, children in here, classroom space for arts, or if it's like a museum, or somebody had mentioned a bed and breakfast," Brown said.

"So many people want our history to stay. The fabric of their life is tied to this building as part of the thread of who they are," McGaugh said. "So when the city does not recognize that we want this for the community it really sends a poor message from our elected officials."

Brighton's Budget and Innovation Department said from March 2023 to May 2025, city staff engaged in discussions with five groups from Brighton and the Denver metro area about the potential to sell the building. The city said those talks fell through because of the cost to rehabilitate and operate the building.