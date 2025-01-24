Seeing smoke in Boulder County? Check if it's one of these prescribed burns before calling 911

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Prescribed burns are planned over the next several days to reduce the risk of wildfires in Colorado, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced on social media Thursday. But the fire management team will only go ahead with the prescribed burns if it's safe to do so.

Friday and Saturday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office Fire Management Team has a burn scheduled for Hall Ranch, west of Lyons. They'll work with the Air Pollution Control Division to assess weather conditions and other risk factors before starting a burn.

The U.S. Forest Service is planning a burn west of Gross Reservoir on Saturday as well. The forest service burn in Larimer County is expected to continue through next week, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone who sees smoke in these areas is asked to refrain from calling 911. However, obviously if you see fire that is not in one of these areas, call 911 per usual.