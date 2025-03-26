Search underway for driver in hit-and-run crash involving cyclist at 63rd St. and Spine Rd. in Boulder

The Boulder Police Department is searching for the driver reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash with a cyclist Wednesday morning at 63rd St. and Spine Road.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Boulder police officers are looking for a white Ford F-150 truck with yellow construction lights on top and a missing side mirror. The driver was last seen heading north on 63rd St., according to Boulder police.

The intersection of 63rd St. and Spine Road in northeast Boulder closed in all directions for Boulder police to investigate the crash.