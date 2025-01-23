Search underway for at-risk missing 78-year-old in Boulder and Larimer counties

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is looking for an at-risk 78-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday at 10:46 a.m.

Kent Dannen, 78, was last seen north of Allenspark, Colorado in a neighborhood off Big Owl Road wearing an orange coat.

Responders with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office plan to walk the area Thursday looking for any sign of him.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office did not provide any more details about Dannen or a picture.

Anyone with information about Dannen's whereabouts is asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444.