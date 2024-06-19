Roots Music Project hosts free Juneteenth concert in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — The Roots Music Project is hosting a night of conversation, music, and performance Wednesday to commemorate Juneteenth.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

The event will be held at 4747 Pearl Suite V3A in Boulder.

The evening begins with a discussion of the importance of Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated event marking the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform enslaved African Americans that they had been freed — nearly two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

The event will then move into a concert. Artists include Rex Peoples and XFactr, Jack Hadley, Wellington Bullings, Kid Astronaut, Zivanai Masango and Blessing Chimanga.

Rex Peoples sat down with Denver7 to discuss the Colorado music scene, his inspirations, how he gives back, and to give us a little preview of his music. See his story on Denver7 at 6 p.m.