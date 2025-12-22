Rock climber falls 30 feet in Eldorado Canyon State Park Sunday afternoon after safety gear dislodged

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A rock climber suffered a head injury Sunday afternoon after falling 30 feet when her safety gear dislodged in Eldorado Canyon State Park.

A 44-year-old woman was climbing the White Lightning Route when the Boulder County Communication Center got word around 2:41 p.m. Sunday that she had fallen. She was an experienced climber and was wearing a helmet, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Rescue teams administered first aid and carefully secured her in a rescue lifter for evacuation across steep, unstable terrain. She was then taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.

Tge Mountain View Fire Protection District and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group helped the Boulder County Sheriff's Office with the rescue.