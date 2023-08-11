Report identifies economic, social issues challenging Boulder's University Hill

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder's University Hill Commercial District is looking toward revitalization after facing significant challenges over the past few decades.

A recent study done by the Urban Land Institute Colorado, through a grant opportunity with the Denver Regional Council of Governments, outlined the issues facing businesses and visitors.

"There was always lively stuff happening here," recalls Laura Millard, a Boulder resident who remembers visiting The Hill as a child.

But after bad student behavior put tighter liquor license restrictions on restaurants, Millard said it's become more of a spot for lunch.

She's not the only one who feels that way.

"What else can be done to make it lively?" said Nana Boakye, who's lived and worked near The Hill for the past 10 years.

Boulder city leaders are trying to answer that question too, admitting The Hill has been on a decline.

"I would say that The Hill is probably at one of it's lowest points in it's many decades of history," said Cris Jones, Director of Community Vitality for the City of Boulder.

The study identified several economic and social challenges. It said businesses reported panhandling and public drug used outside their storefronts. It also outlined public access as a challenge due to the construction of several new developments, like The Hill Hotel and The Boulder Limelight Hotel.

According to the study, over the past 12 months, sales tax revenues on The Hill have dropped 3.3%, while revenues in downtown Boulder have risen by 10.3%.

"It's really hard to do business in this small commercial district because it's so centered around student population that goes away during the summertime and goes away during a few weeks in the winter," said Jones.

However, Jones believes the addition of the two new hotels and the future opportunities with the 14th Street lot will help The Hill start its ascent.

"I'm a firm believer that is always darkest before the dawn. And I think that's where we're at right now with the University Hill District," said Jones.

Boulder City Council reviewed the study during Thursday's city council meeting.