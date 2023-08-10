Police: 45 bikes, valued at $103,000, stolen in the past 30 days in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Bike thefts are on the rise in Boulder as students prepare to return to campus. Forty-five bikes, valued at $103,000, were stolen in the past 30 days alone, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Boulder PD said most of the thefts happened between 21st and 30th streets, and along the Arapahoe Avenue to Pearl Street corridor.

Officer Mitch Trujillo said how you lock up your bicycle is just as important as where you lock it up.

"You're going to want to make sure that it's parked in a public area, an area where there's a lot of activity," he said.

Spike in Bike Thefts; Value of More than $100,000



Boulder Police would like to warn the community about a spike in bicycle thefts in the city and urge everyone to lock up their bike using a U-lock.



According to the city's Stolen Bikes dashboard, in the previous 30 days, there… pic.twitter.com/qQQjJImcxP — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) August 3, 2023

Trujillo said the thefts came down to two things — people leaving their bikes unattended and using ineffective cable locks. That's why Damon Williams, service manager at Full Cycle Boulder, said spending money on a quality lock is worth the investment.

"I would say a quality lock is above $80 these days. There's definitely ways to spend far more than $100," said Williams.

Williams said U locks made with better quality steel are the most secure options. But oftentimes, one layer of protection isn't enough.

Police recommend using a U lock to lock up the main frame of the bike and the rear wheel to the fixed bike rack. Then, use a second lock around the front wheel.

Trujillo admitted even if every cyclist in the city locked up properly, the thieves will move elsewhere.

"We will become less of a target — the city of Boulder. And another city would probably end up getting the displaced problem or activity," said Trujillo.

Cyclists can register with Bike Index, a bike recovery platform, for free at bikeindex.org. Boulder PD says stolen bikes can be reported to online or by calling 303-441-3333.

