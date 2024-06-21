North Saint Vrain Creek, Saint Vrain Creek tubing ban lifts Thursday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The tubing ban for North Saint Vrain Creek and Saint Vrain Creek lifted Thursday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff's deputies will take down the signs around the creeks announcing the closure.

The closure went into effect a little less than two weeks ago on June 7 due to high water levels in the creeks from melting snow.

"Even though the water levels have fallen, please be aware that the water conditions still may not be safe for your skill and comfort level. Always use caution and wear personal safety equipment when recreating in or near bodies of water," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

Leaders recommend bringing a life jacket, drysuit or wetsuit and helmet with you if go tubing on North Saint Vrain Creek or Saint Vrain Creek.

Put your name and contact information on all your equipment in case it gets lost in the water.

"We can then contact you to ensure you safely exited the water," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

It's also advised you let other people know where you are going tubing and when you are expected to return.

Boulder Boulder Creek closed to tubing beginning Wednesday Sydney Isenberg

Boulder Creek still remains closed to tubing and other watercraft restrictions.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said it will also lift the ban on Boulder Creek once water levels return to a safer level.

