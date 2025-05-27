Watch Now
Monday night house explosion likely caused by gas stove, Boulder County Sheriff's Office says

Boulder County Sheriff's Office
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Monday night house explosion was likely caused by a gas stove, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

There were no injuries, but the home was deemed a total loss, according to the sheriff's office.

Mountain View Fire Rescue first arrived on the scene of a reported house fire off S. Foothills Highway in Boulder County around 10:22 p.m. Monday. Firefighting crews quickly extinguished the fire.

Then the Multi-Agency Fire Investigation Team (MAFIT) arrived to investigate how the fire started, with help from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The agencies determined the fire started from an explosion of a gas stove that was recently installed in the home.

