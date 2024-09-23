Watch Now
Mandatory shelter-in-place order lifts for western Superior near S 76th St. and Sycamore Street Monday

Person of interest ran from police
There's a mandatory shelter-in-place order for western Superior Monday morning, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.
SUPERIOR, Colo. — The mandatory shelter-in-place order for western Superior lifted after nearly two hours Monday morning, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said. The all clear was given and everyone can return to normal activities.

The alert was first issued after a person of interest, a man wearing a white shirt, jeans and a backpack, ran from police.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office recommended people living in the area of S 76th St. and Sycamore Street, lock exterior doors and windows.

Report any suspicious activity to the non-emergency line at 303-441-4444 x2. But anyone who's in danger or has a visual on someone matching the description were asked to call 911.

Mandatory shelter-in-place order issued for western Superior

