Man sentenced to nearly 100 years in Boulder County human trafficking case that targeted students

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – A man was sentenced to nearly 100 years in the Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty on multiple human trafficking and sexual assault charges where investigators said he targeted victims by “providing drugs and vapes to middle and high school-aged students in exchange for money and sexual acts,” according to a news release.

Angel Gomez Rubio, 23, was charged in connection to 55 counts that included 13 minor victims, said Boulder County.

In November 2023, Rubio was apprehended in Texas after investigators tracked him down via social media, bank and phone records.

“Through these records and witness interviews, investigators uncovered a drug dealing operation where the defendant targeted middle and high school students. Specifically, this individual would sell drugs, namely Psilocybin Mushrooms, MDMA, Marijuana and Vapes, to juveniles throughout Boulder County and the surrounding areas,” read the release.“Further investigation revealed that Angel Gomez Rubio coerced underage girls to perform sexual acts in exchange for drugs and vapes,”

Boulder County said Rubio was arrested on 19 charges including:

5 counts of Human Trafficking of a Minor for Sexual Servitude, a class two felony

Distribution of a Controlled Substance to a Minor, a class one drug felony,

Special Offender – Pattern and Special Offender - Displays Firearm, class one drug felonies,

Enticement of a Child, a class three felony,

2 counts of Internet Luring of Child, a class four felony

2 counts of Sexual Assault on a Child, a class three felony

One count of Sexual Assault, a class four felony

One count of Sexual Assault - Force, a class three felony

Kidnapping, a class two felony

Money Laundering, a class three felony

Sexual Exploitation of a Child, a class three felony

Distribution of Marijuana, a class three drug felony

“Through continued and diligent investigation and a trauma-informed and victim centered approach to this human trafficking investigation, additional victims felt safe in coming forward to report the abuse they suffered at the hands of Angel Gomez-Rubio,” said Boulder County in the news release.

Rubio was sentenced to 97 years after he pleaded guilty earlier in March to 10 counts of trafficking for sexual servitude, special offender, 5 counts of criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, 4 counts of second degree assault, and distribution of marijuana or marijuana concentrate to a minor.

“Ninety-seven years in state prison is an appropriate sentence for a man who preyed upon middle and high-school aged students. He used drugs and vapes to lure kids in and then coerce them into sexual acts,” said District Attorney Michael Dougherty. “This sentence was made possible by the outstanding team effort that went into this extensive investigation and prosecution. I am grateful to the Longmont Police Department, the Sheriff’s Office, and our DA team for fighting for justice for these young victims.”