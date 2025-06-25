Man hitches a ride on the back bumper of a bus in Boulder in wild video; RTD is investigating

BOULDER, Colo. — The Regional Transportation District is investigating after wild video appears to show a man hitching a ride on the back of one of the agency’s buses on US 36 in Boulder.

The Reddit user who shared the video with Denver7 said they recorded it around 6 a.m. Tuesday. It appears to show a man in a medical mask, carrying a blue sack, clinging to the rear exterior of an RTD bus.

Denver7 confirmed that RTD is investigating the stunt in the video, which a spokesperson called “extremely unsafe.”



Watch the unreal footage in the video player below:

RTD investigating after wild video shows man clinging to back of bus in Boulder

“RTD is aware of the video circulating online showing extremely unsafe behavior, and the RTD Police Department is fully investigating the matter,” the agency told Denver7 in a statement. “RTD’s Customer Code of Conduct is established to discourage unsafe and disruptive behavior and encourages individuals to act respectfully for everyone to enjoy a safe experience. The Code of Conduct rules prohibit activity and behaviors that may adversely affect the use, operation or occupancy of RTD vehicles and facilities.”

“Customers are required to safely use RTD vehicles and prioritize safety whenever they are on RTD property for the safety and wellbeing of themselves and others.”

Denver7 is working to learn more about this incident, including a pursuit of additional footage. This story will be updated when we have new details.