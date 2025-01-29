Man arrested Monday night on suspicion of threatening two people with a gun because of their ethnicity

BOULDER, Colo. — A man was arrested Monday night on suspicion of threatening two men with a gun because of their ethnicity, the Boulder Police Department said.

Christopher Antonio Morris, 23, was booked into jail on four counts of bias-motivated crimes and four counts of menacing. His bond was set at $20,000, according to BPD.

Just after 9 p.m. Monday, Boulder police officers were called to the Circle K gas station off Valmont Road and 30th St. on a report that two Latino men were pumping gas when a man they did not know pointed a gun at them.

Boulder police said the suspect made comments about the two men's ethnicities.

“We will not tolerate this type of behavior in our community,” Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said. “Our community members should not live in fear as they go about their daily lives. We are fortunate this situation wasn’t worse than what it was."

Boulder police found Morris at a grocery store on 30th St. and took him into custody without injury. He had a pistol with a laser attached on him at the time of his arrest, similar to the one used in the alleged crime Monday night, Boudler PD said.

Morris was previously arrested less than a month ago on New Year's Day for disorderly conduct/discharge of a firearm and prohibited use of a weapon. Boulder police said he was accused of shooting guns in a large open field near Highway 119.