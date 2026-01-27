Malala Yousafzai, youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate, to speak at University of Colorado Boulder in April

BOULDER, Colo. — Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate, is scheduled to speak at University of Colorado Boulder in April.

The 78th annual Conference on World Affairs (CWA) will be held at the university on Monday, April 13 through Thursday, April 16. Yousafzai will headline the closing event on Thursday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

Yousafzai began blogging about her life under the Taliban in Pakistan's Swat Valley at 11 years old. She survived an assassination attempt at 15 years old under the Taliban's ban on girls' education.

She then founded the Malala Fund in support of girls education worldwide. In 2014, she became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize recipient.

“Her courageous journey demonstrates that leadership and the ability to transform lives is possible at all stages in life,” Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communications and interim CWA director at CU Boulder Jon Leslie said.

The CWA kicks off the university's 150th anniversary celebration.

While the conference is free and open to anyone, those interested in hearing Yousafzai speak will need to get a ticket. Click here for more info.

The conference will be hosted at the Limelight Hotel on the CU Boulder campus.