Here’s when and where the Sundance Film Festival will take place as it makes its debut in Boulder next year

LOS ANGELES — The Sundance Film Festival is making its debut in Boulder at the tail end of January next year, with some of the city’s most recognizable venues taking part in welcoming the prestigious film gathering to its new home in the Centennial State.

Taking place Jan. 21 through Jan. 31 and featuring a “wide range of world premieres compelling conversations, special events, and more,” the Sundance Film Festival will take over several of the city’s theaters, including the Boulder Theater, Chautauqua Auditorium, the Macky Auditorium Concert Hall at the CU Boulder, and the Gordon Gamm Theater at the Dairy Arts Center.

But that’s just the start.

Alongside those sites, the festival will also take over the Boedecker Theater at the Dairy Arts Center, the Boulder High School Auditorium, the Casey Middle School Auditorium, Cinemark Century Boulder, eTown Hall, the Muenzinger Auditorium and the Roe Green Theatre at CU Boulder.

Organizers said in a news release Tuesday they were working closely with the Colorado community “to build towards an exciting debut in Boulder.”

“Nestled at the base of Colorado’s iconic Flatirons, venues across the city and CU Boulder’s campus provide an ideal setting for festivalgoers from across the world to come together, revel in art, spark conversation, and create unforgettable memories,” said Eugene Hernandez, the festival’s public programming director.

Last month, several of Boulder’s leaders attended the festival’s final edition in its longtime home of Park City, Utah, after organizers announced last year the influential film festival had outgrown the ski town and had chosen Boulder as its next home due to its “small-town charm with an engaged community, distinctive natural beauty, and a vibrant arts scene.”

Robert Redford, who established the festival as a haven for independent storytelling far from the pressures of Hollywood, thanked Park City for hosting the festival for nearly 50 years and gave his blessing to Boulder once the move was officially announced. Redford died last year at the age of 89.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Redford’s daughter, Amy Redford, said his a piece of her father’s legacy that she said meant the most to him — the institute’s lab programs for emerging screenwriters and directors — will remain in Utah, at the resort he founded, about 34 miles south of Park City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.