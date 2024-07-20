Former Boulder swim coach sentenced to 42 years in prison for sexually abusing three teens on the team

DENVER — A former Boulder swim coach was sentenced to 42 years to life in prison for sexually abusing three teenagers on the team.

Jon Beber coached the club team Boulder Swimming from 1997 to early 2002. He left the team and Colorado in 2002 when abuse allegations surfaced, according to the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office. Beber went on to coach swim teams in Albany, New York, Florida and Atlanta.

The district attorney's office said three victims came forward in 2022. Beber was arrested in July 2022 in Atlanta for three charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Following a trial, a jury found Beber guilty of two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust - pattern of abuse and one count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

On Friday, Beber was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison for each count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust - pattern of abuse and six years in prison for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. The prison terms will run consecutively, bringing the sentence to 42 years to life in prison.

“This lengthy prison sentence is the right outcome. As the judge noted, this type of case is every parent’s worst nightmare. Parents drop kids off for practice or school and hope that the adults in charge are not abusing their position of trust," said District Attorney Michael Dougherty in a statement. This defendant did exactly that, for years. It is only because of the victims’ courage and perseverance that we were able to bring charges all these years later and secure justice for them and their families.”

Beber was also sentenced to 20 years to life of parole for each count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust - pattern of abuse.