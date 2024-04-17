Watch Now
NewsFront RangeBoulder

Actions

Former Boulder swim coach found guilty of sexual assault on a child

Jon Beber coached the club team Boulder Swimming from 1997 to early 2002.
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
gavel
Posted at 7:40 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 21:41:14-04

BOULDER, Colo. — A former Boulder swim coach accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with multiple underage swimmers was found guilty of sexual assault on a child, the Twentieth Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Jon Beber coached the club team Boulder Swimming from 1997 to early 2002. He left the team and Colorado in 2002 when allegations surfaced, according to the district attorney's office. Beber went on to coach swim teams in Albany, New York, Florida and Atlanta.

The district attorney's office said three victims came forward in 2022. Beber was arrested in July 2022 in Atlanta for three charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

handcuffs

Crime

Former Boulder swim coach arrested for sexual assault of a child

Sydney Isenberg
4:03 PM, Jul 18, 2022

Following a trial, a jury found Beber guilty of two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust - pattern of abuse and one count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Beber's bond was revoked and he was remanded.

“This defendant sexually abused swimmers whom he coached. Despite the passage of time, and because of the courage and strength of the victims, the defendant is being held responsible for the abuse and trauma he inflicted upon them. Our office was honored to fight for justice for these victims. We appreciate the service and hard work of the jurors," said District Attorney Michael Dougherty in a statement.

Beber's sentencing is scheduled for July 19.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of abuse in a sports setting, you can make a report to SafeSport here.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here