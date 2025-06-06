FBI, Homeland Security warn of 'elevated threat' to Jewish, Israeli communities after Pearl Street Mall attack

DENVER — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Thursday issued a public service announcement warning of an "elevated threat" to Jewish and Israeli communities following the June 1 attack on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall.

On Sunday afternoon, the local group from the organization Run For Their Lives held its weekly walk to bring attention to the Israeli hostages held in Gaza. The Boulder group walks every Sunday and planned to do so at 1 p.m. at the corner of 8th and Pearl streets. Sunday was also the start of the Jewish holiday Shavuot.

The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, of Colorado Springs, is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails into the crowd of demonstrating people, injuring 15 people and a dog, and yelling "Free Palestine," according to a federal arrest affidavit Denver7 obtained and Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty. A state arrest affidavit added that witnesses saw him using a commercial weed sprayer filled with a flammable substance as a makeshift blowtorch.

Nobody was killed in the incident, which the FBI has labeled a “targeted terror attack.”



JEWISHcolorado has set up a fund to help those who were injured in Sunday's attack. If you'd like to donate, follow this link.

The victims range in age from 25 to 88 years old. Eight of them are women and seven are men, the FBI Denver office confirmed.

On Thursday, Soliman was charged with 118 counts, including attempt to commit murder, assault in the first and third degrees, use of explosive or incendiary devices and animal cruelty. He has also been charged with a hate crime in federal court and is jailed on a $10 million cash bond.

In a joint alert, the FBI and Homeland Security cited the Pearl Street Mall attack, as well as the deadly shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, D.C., last month.

The agencies said the ongoing Israel-Hamas war "may motivate other violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators with similar grievances to conduct violence against Jewish and Israeli communities and their supporters." They also warned of foreign terrorist organizations that "may try to exploit narratives related to the conflict to inspire attacks in the United States."

"The FBI and DHS, therefore, urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any threats of violence or suspicious activity to law enforcement," the alert reads.



The FBI and Homeland Security are urging the public to report any suspicious activity online through tips.fbi.gov or directly to their local FBI field office. Emergencies, including "imminent threats to life," should be reported to 911.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.