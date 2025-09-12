Evacuations underway Friday at several CU Boulder buildings due to "unconfirmed bomb threat": Police

BOULDER, Colo. – Evacuations are underway at several buildings on the campus of University of Colorado in Boulder, due to what police called "an unconfirmed bomb threat."

Little information is available, but CU Boulder Police on social media said evacuations are underway at Norlin Library, Ketchum Arts and Sciences, Ramaley Biology Building.

Campus police said officers were sweeping these three buildings and that no other facility on campus was impacted.

Officers are responding to the scene with K-9 units and they asked the public to avoid the area.

Denver7 news crews are on the way. This is a developing story and will be updated.