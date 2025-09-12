Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFront RangeBoulder

Actions

Evacuations underway Friday at several CU Boulder buildings due to "unconfirmed bomb threat": Police

Police said they are responding to the scene and Denver7 news crews are on the way.
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 12, 11am
cu boulder university of colorado boulder
Posted
and last updated

BOULDER, Colo. – Evacuations are underway at several buildings on the campus of University of Colorado in Boulder, due to what police called "an unconfirmed bomb threat."

Little information is available, but CU Boulder Police on social media said evacuations are underway at Norlin Library, Ketchum Arts and Sciences, Ramaley Biology Building.

Campus police said officers were sweeping these three buildings and that no other facility on campus was impacted.

Officers are responding to the scene with K-9 units and they asked the public to avoid the area.

Denver7 news crews are on the way. This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7gives.jpg

Denver7 | Gives