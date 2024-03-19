Watch Now
Driver hits child outside Pioneer Elementary School Tuesday morning, Lafayette police say

A driver hit a child outside Pioneer Elementary School Tuesday morning, the Lafayette Police Department confirmed to Denver7.
Posted at 9:37 AM, Mar 19, 2024
LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A driver hit a child outside Pioneer Elementary School Tuesday morning, the Lafayette Police Department confirmed to Denver7.

The child got minor injuries, according to Lafayette police. The Lafayette Fire Department took him to a nearby hospital. The driver remained on scene.

Around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Lafayette police got reports that an adult woman was driving eastbound on Baseline Road at N Gough Avenue when she drove through a red light and hit a young boy walking through the crosswalk.

The child was in "a designated crosswalk with a crossing guard and a red light activated at the cross walk," the Lafayette Colorado Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page.

The driver told police she did not see any of the above, Deputy Chief Brian Rosipajla relayed to Denver7.

"Sun appears to be a contributing factor in this accident," Rosipajla said.

The eastbound lane of Baseline Road closed as a result, but Lafayette police said it would reopen soon.

