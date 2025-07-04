Driver extricated after vehicle crashes on top of four parked cars in Boulder parking lot

BOULDER, Colo. — A driver had to be extricated after their vehicle crashed on top of four parked vehicles in a parking lot in Boulder Wednesday afternoon.

Boulder Fire Rescue said its crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Balsam Avenue around 3:20 p.m. for a serious crash. During the crash, a vehicle left the roadway and came to rest on top of four parked vehicles in the parking lot on the southeast side of the intersection.

Boulder Fire Rescue

The crew from Tower 141 was the first to arrive and began stabilizing the vehicles involved. During a search, firefighters found a person pinned inside the vehicle that had landed on top of the others. Boulder Fire Rescue said its firefighter paramedics began "advanced life support" while the other crew members started the extrication process.

Engine 141 arrived and began to help Tower 141 with the extrication. After some time, the driver was safely pulled from the vehicle, treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boulder Fire Rescue.

Boulder Fire Rescue

Another driver was treated at the scene but did not require transportation.

“This was a complex incident that required our crews to simultaneously stabilize the scene, provide medical care, and perform extrication,” said Battalion Chief Travis Richen (Battalion Chief 143) in a statement. “Vehicle extrication is where training, teamwork, and trust all come together. Our goal is always to move the vehicle out of the way of the patient—not the other way around—so we can begin care as quickly and safely as possible.”

In total, Tower 141, Engine 141, Battalion Chief 143 and two ambulances responded to the scene. The entire response took about an hour, according to Boulder Fire Rescue.

No bystanders were involved in the crash, which is under investigation by the Boulder Police Department.