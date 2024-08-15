Watch Now
Dog leash restrictions enacted Thursday on some City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks trails

Trail rules hope to minimize disturbances in sensitive bear habitats
City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks
BOULDER, Colo. — The City of Boulder's Open Space and Mountain Parks is enacting dog leash restrictions Thursday in hopes of minimizing disturbances in sensitive bear habitats.

This is a vital environment for black bears, the City of Boulder said, as the bears forage near trails. While they prepare to hibernate for the winter, the area's black bears will be eating more over the next few months to gain weight, according to the City of Boulder.

Visitors will be required to leash their dogs in four areas through Sunday, Dec. 1.

Portions of Gregory Canyon, Saddle Rock, Amphitheater and Bluebell-Baird Trails will now require dogs to be leashed for the next two and a half months.

Boulder on-leash dog resctrions.png

So will Skunk Canyon up to the Mesa Trail.

Boulder bear-related dog leash restrictions.png

Shadow Canyon South from the Mesa Trail up to the intersection with Shadow Canyon North and the upper part of the Doudy Draw Trail above Springbrook Loop will also be under leash restrictions through Dec. 1.

bear-related dog restrictions in boulder.png
Bear-related dog leash restrictions in Boulder.png

"While visitors may walk their dogs off-leash on many OSMP trails as part of the city’s Voice and Sight Tag Program, the department reminds visitors to always leash their dogs in the presence of wildlife to help prevent dog-wildlife encounters in open space," the City of Boulder said.

If you see a bear, the City of Boulder recommends:

  • Back away slowly, facing the bear, leaving calmly.
  • Avoid direct eye contact.
  • Talk loudly.
  • Fight back if the bear attacks you.

