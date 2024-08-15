Dog leash restrictions enacted Thursday on some City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks trails

BOULDER, Colo. — The City of Boulder's Open Space and Mountain Parks is enacting dog leash restrictions Thursday in hopes of minimizing disturbances in sensitive bear habitats.

This is a vital environment for black bears, the City of Boulder said, as the bears forage near trails. While they prepare to hibernate for the winter, the area's black bears will be eating more over the next few months to gain weight, according to the City of Boulder.

Visitors will be required to leash their dogs in four areas through Sunday, Dec. 1.

Portions of Gregory Canyon, Saddle Rock, Amphitheater and Bluebell-Baird Trails will now require dogs to be leashed for the next two and a half months.

So will Skunk Canyon up to the Mesa Trail.

Shadow Canyon South from the Mesa Trail up to the intersection with Shadow Canyon North and the upper part of the Doudy Draw Trail above Springbrook Loop will also be under leash restrictions through Dec. 1.

"While visitors may walk their dogs off-leash on many OSMP trails as part of the city’s Voice and Sight Tag Program, the department reminds visitors to always leash their dogs in the presence of wildlife to help prevent dog-wildlife encounters in open space," the City of Boulder said.

If you see a bear, the City of Boulder recommends:

