Cyclist in Boulder County killed in crash with dump truck: CSP

BOULDER, Colo. – A cyclist was killed in a crash involving a dump truck on Highway 119 on Friday morning.

According to the Colorado State patrol (CSP) the crash happened near Niwot Road on Highway 119 around 11 a.m.

An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene and there were no other reports of injuries.

Very limited details were available and this story will be updated as Denver7 learns more.

The highway remained closed at Airport Road.