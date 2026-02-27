Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFront RangeBoulder

Actions

Cyclist in Boulder County killed in crash with dump truck: CSP

Very limited details were available and this story will be updated as Denver7 learns more.
Police
WPIX
Police
Posted

BOULDER, Colo. – A cyclist was killed in a crash involving a dump truck on Highway 119 on Friday morning.

According to the Colorado State patrol (CSP) the crash happened near Niwot Road on Highway 119 around 11 a.m.

An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene and there were no other reports of injuries.

Very limited details were available and this story will be updated as Denver7 learns more.

The highway remained closed at Airport Road.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real-talk-with-micah-smith-logo.jpg

Real Talk with Micah Smith: Watch full episodes now