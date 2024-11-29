CU Boulder football team’s secret weapon is DJ Fa’Dorah

BOULDER, Colo. — Every game day, the CU Buffs spend time in the locker room with what they call their secret weapon — DJ Fa’Dorah.

He stopped by Denver7 to talk about how he got the job in the first place and how his new popularity is allowing him to give back to the community.

DJ Fa’Dorah, whose real name is Kent Ware, explained that his work in the community helped him land the job as the Buffs' official DJ.

“So I tell people like, it was really my community service work that kind of put my name in the hat to hook up with Coach Prime,” Ware said

Ware said, he wasn’t brought on full time instantly. He had to show the coach that he was ready for Prime Time.

“The first call that I got was to do the spring game, and then, so that went well. Got there super early, and, you know, was super nervous, but, you know, succeeded in that. When he gave me, said, Give me my theme music. I played it on time. So I guess that was the most stressful part of the job,” Ware said.

His work on the turntables that day paid off, setting him up to become the official DJ for the Buffs.

“And then I just kept getting calls back. And I did every single home game for the first season. Well, the second season came, and I really had, you know, hopes to travel, to be on the road with the team. And so I am the first traveling DJ in NCAA, you know, division one football history,” Ware said.

DJ Fa'Dorah has been called the team's secret weapon. He explained how he got the name.

“Having a football team all listen to the same record, all vibe in the same way. I think it builds a chemistry on a psychological level, because people are more together, whether they realize it or not. Now, it's not about me, it's about the team. I don't have any headphones on,” Ware said.

While keeping the vibes going, Ware shared that he's gotten a front-row seat to see how Coach Prime works with his players.

“For me, it's much, much bigger than football. Coach Prime is really molding these young boys to be men, and so he's really building on character and emphasis on becoming the best version of yourself every single day,” Ware said.

When Ware isn’t getting the the team hyped, or watching a game on the sidelines, he is busy giving back to the community that helped mold him.

“I've been able to partner with people, you know, Brother Jeff's Cultural Center. I've been doing, you know, Thanksgiving every every year for about 10 to 12 years now, we feed thousands and thousands of families,” Ware said.

As Ware prepares for game day on Friday, he does not have score predictions, but knows the team will be ready for action after his warms them up with the right music.