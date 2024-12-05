CU Boulder community mourns the death of a student killed in California Cybertruck crash

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado Boulder community mourns the death of a student who was killed in a Cybertruck crash right before Thanksgiving.

Jack Nelson was one of three teenagers killed in the crash while he was visiting family in Piedmont, California. He was a sophomore at CU, studying business and was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity.

The fraternity made a tribute to Nelson on its Instagram page Wednesday, saying in part:

"With heavy hearts the brothers of Sigma Nu would like to share the passing of our beloved brother Jack Nelson. Jack was more than a friend; he was a son, a brother, a leader, and a bright light within our fraternity. His kindness, his laugh, and down for anything spirit will never be forgotten. Though his time with us was far too short, the times, the laughs and the memories we shared with him will never be forgotten.

While our hearts ache we hold onto the faith Jack possessed so strongly knowing he is watching over us. On behalf of all your brothers at Sigma Nu rest in peace and we love you Nelly, you will forever be missed ❤️."

Around 3 a.m. the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, police got a collision alert from one of the teenager's iPhones in the car, ABC News reported. The alert sent the location of the crash to police, and then a witness to the crash called 911.

When officers with the Piedmont Police Department arrived, they found the Cybertruck engulfed in flames, Piedmont Police Department Chief Jeremy Bowers said at a news conference. The fire was too intense for police to extinguish. The fire department was called to the scene and was able to get the flames under control.

The names of the other two teenagers killed in the were Soren Dixon and Krysta Tsukahara. A fourth person was injured in the crash. The young adult was pulled from the car by a second driver that pulled up to the scene after the crash. The fourth person was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

All four graduated from Piedmont High School in 2023, according to reporting from the ABC station that covers Los Angeles and Southern California news.

“The outpouring of support on display at Thursday’s Turkey Trot and Friday’s evening vigil was tremendous," Piedmont Mayor Jen Cavenaugh said in a statement. "Now, we must respect the wishes of the victims’ families to grieve privately.”

The City of Piedmont shared statements from the victims' families. The family of Jack Nelson said, in part:

"Our family mourns the loss of our beautiful son and brother, Jack Nelson. Jack was always full of life and made a lasting impact on people through his kindness and joy. He was an exceptional athlete and loved the outdoors, often spending his free time on adventures from the ocean to the mountains.

More than anything, Jack cared deeply for other people, was a loving and fiercely loyal friend, and had a strong faith he proudly shared through the cross he wore every day. Jack will always be a part of our family. While his time was far too short, we take comfort in knowing that his memory will carry on for all that knew him."

Speed was a factor in the collision, according to the chief of the Piedmont Police Department.

There was no evidence that a mechanical issue with the Cybertruck is to blame for the crash, according to ABC News reporting. The Cybertruck has come under scrutiny for five recalls since it went on sale in 2023.