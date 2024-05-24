City of Boulder unveils Community Wildfire Protection Plan as Marshall Fire rebuild continues

BOULDER, Colo. — The City of Boulder on Thursday unveiled its plan to protect people and property against the inevitable — wildfires.

The Community Wildfire Protection Plan is meant to help better prepare families and reduce the risk of fire.

Inside Terri Swanson’s home hang small reminders of how far she’s come.

“This was my favorite tool. I tell everyone I’m going to get another one, too,” said Swanson, pointing to a picture of her belongings in a pile of rubble after the Marshall Fire.

On Dec. 30, 2021, her Louisville home was destroyed, along with nearly all neighboring properties.

“I really could never have foreseen anything like this,” said Swanson.

More than two years later, the rebuild continues for many Marshall Fire survivors. The City of Boulder is now trying to be proactive about wildfires.

The city on Thursday unveiled its Community Wildfire Protection Plan, a guide for the city and landowners on how to reduce wildfire risks. This is the first update to the plan since 2007.

The plan, funded by Boulder’s climate tax, has four core objectives.



Building more fire-adapted communities: People are more prepared to receive, respond and recover from wildfire.

Safe, effective wildfire response: Coordination to implement safe, effective management decisions.

Creating landscapes resilient to fire, insect, and disease

Post-fire recovery: Preparing communities for inevitable fire effects.

“It’ll never happen again. It was just devastating,” said Swanson.

But if it does, leaders hope this plan will help protect people and property.