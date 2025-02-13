Watch Now
FBI involved in search for missing CU Boulder student

BOULDER, Colo. — A University of Colorado Boulder student is missing and the FBI is now helping local and statewide agencies in the search for her.

Around noon on Thursday, CU Boulder posted on social media that its police department was trying to locate Megan Trussell, a student at the school. The FBI also posted online that it is assisting in the search for her.

She was last seen wearing a blue or gray jacket, dark-colored pants and white platform sneakers.

Anybody with information is asked to contact CUPD at 303-492-6666 and reference CUPD case #2025-0291.

No other details were immediately available.

