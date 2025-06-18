Boulder's Frasca Food and Wine awarded top honor by James Beard Foundation

Boulder, Colo. — Colorado’s place in the national food scene is secure.

The James Beard Foundation named Boulder's Frasca Food and Wine an Outstanding Restaurant at Monday night's annual award ceremony in Chicago.

A James Beard award is one of the most prestigious in the food industry, and Frasca won its top honor.

The Northern Italian fine-dining restaurant at 1738 Pearl Street has been operating for 21 years. In an interview with Denver7, Frasca partner and master sommelier Bobby Stuckey said such a run is rare in the always-changing restaurant industry. He said the key to the award is being great night after night.

Stuckey said he was emotional when Frasca won.

"I made sure to get on a flight that got me back in time. I'm suited up for service," he said. "We're going to start pre-service out with a glass of champagne with the whole staff and just let them glow in it because it's their award, not mine."

This is the fourth James Beard award for Frasca.

The James Beard Foundation honors excellence in the culinary arts, food and beverage, and hospitality industries. This is the 35th year of the James Beard awards.

A full list of winners and nominees, including all six Colorado nominees, can be found through this link.