Boulder Valley School District planning to make decision Thursday afternoon on when classes will resume

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) plans to make a decision Thursday afternoon on if it will hold classes Friday, BVSD chief communications officer Randy Barber said, after wind damage and power outages canceled school for all of Thursday.

More high winds are in the forecast Friday, with warm and dry weather prompting a Red Flag Warning.

Thursday morning, BVSD was still surveying damage from Wednesday's extreme wind event to schools across the district. Twenty one BVSD buildings were without power Thursday morning, according to Barber.

Ten windows at Fairview High School were broken Wednesday, with some boarded up and caution tape blocking the front entrance. Barber said the district is working on surveying more broken windows and downed tree limbs at other buildings Thursday.

Boulder Valley School District closed Thursday, damage, power outages

While some buildings do have power, Barber addressed concerns from district families and staff about why all classes were canceled Thursday.

"We have centralized services. So things like food services, the lunch and that kind of thing, are reliant on other places in the district. And then we also have staff that live in this area, students that actually commute over. And so the idea of them having to commute through the lights out, and the damage, the debris on the streets... we really didn't feel like it would be safe," Barber said.

Boulder Valley School District talks about Thursday closures

The whole of Boulder County had 86 outages, impacting 30,890 customers, according to the Xcel Energy power outage map at 4:20 a.m. Thursday.