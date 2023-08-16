Boulder Police Department officer adopts dog found in a stolen car

Watch Now
Posted at 2:32 PM, Aug 16, 2023
BOULDER, Colo. — Police officers face so many surprises when they're on duty, dogs among them. But it's not every day a pup encounter turns into a member of the family forever.

That was the case for Officer Taylor with the Boulder Police Department.

When he was on the job a few weeks ago, he and another officer found a stolen car while they were on the job. After they arrested the suspects, they came across something rather unexpected in the backseat: A dog sat in the car looking up at them through the window.

The Boulder Police Department posted a video on their Twitter showing Taylor and the officer approach the pup wondering aloud, "Is she friendly?"

They extend their hands to let her sniff them and then were able to get a leash on her and coax her out of the car.

But the story gets better.

They took "Bonnie" to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley, and Taylor gave the rescue his contact information in case nobody came to pick her up.

The humane society got ahold of Taylor a week later, telling him no one came to claim "Miss Bonnie" as he affectionately calls her.

That's when Taylor and his husband decided to welcome Bonnie into their once-family of four — the couple and their two wiener dogs.

Once she realized her size in comparison to the two other small pups, Taylor said Bonnie transitioned into the pack smoothly.

