Boulder PD prepares for influx of CU, CSU fans as city sees increase in violent crime

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is preparing for an influx of people for Saturday's Rocky Mountain Showdown. The Prime-time attention comes as the city is experiencing a rise in violent crime.

“The streets aren’t what they used to be,” said Peter Waters, owner of T/ACO, Boulder’s oldest taqueria.

Walters said he and his staff have experienced some violence encounters.

“We had a gentleman we refused to serve… He revealed a very sizable machete,” explained Waters.

Boulder 'Reimagine Policing Plan' garners unanimous support from Boulder City Council Claire Lavezzorio

According to Boulder PD crime map data, violent crime has seen an increase every month dating back to January 2021. However, the city saw a slight drop in violent crime in August 2023. Boulder PD attributed the dip to the pilot run of its "Reimagine Policing Plan."

Since January 1, 2021, 512 violent offenses were reported in the city of Boulder. Those violent offenses included homicide, forcible sex offenses, kidnapping, assault and robbery. More than 350 violent offenses were reported in the downtown mall area, 95 were reported in University Hill and 63 were reported in the Boulder-Junction area.

“We often see increases in crime when we have an influx of people into the city,” said Dionne Waugh, public information officer for the Boulder Police Department. "Not only does the department see an increase in violent crime, but property crime, as well."

That’s why there will be double — even triple — the amount of officers out for the upcoming Rocky Mountain Showdown, according to the department.

“There will also be officers that you won’t see in plain clothes assignments as a part of our public safety efforts,” said Waugh.

Boulder police will rely on partnerships with other agencies, drones and K9 Astro, a newly certified bomb and firearm detection dog, to offer an added layer of protection for fans.

Waters said the more eyes, the better.

“I’m confident the more people we have downtown, whether it’s a game day or any of the other activities Boulder puts on, it’s a good things for us,” he said.