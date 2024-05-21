Boulder launches pilot program hoping to make electric vehicles more accessible

BOULDER, Colo. — The City of Boulder announced Monday it is launching a pilot program to make electric vehicles more accessible.

The program will offer two Nissan LEAF cars that people can use through the Colorado CarShare program. Use of the Nissan LEAF cars will be subsidized for anyone living in affordable housing.

The city will also use charging stations with two-way electricity flow, which is different than a typical charger. Instead of drawing energy from the electrical grid or a building, energy is exchanged between the car and the building.

“This program helps deliver the benefits of electric vehicles to all customers in the communities we serve, including those who don’t drive, or drive electric. This project is a proof of concept of bi-directional charging, to assess technology with the potential to enhance customer bill savings,” Xcel Energy Director of Clean Transportation Huma Seth said.

And it could make the electrical grid more stable, according to the City of Boulder.

"Building on our initial successful project at the North Boulder Recreation Center, this new initiative marks a significant step towards equitable access to electric vehicles as we strive toward a global renewable energy ecosystem. Together, we are setting a precedent for municipalities to integrate EVs into their energy strategies, enhancing community resilience and paving the way for a sustainable future,” Fermata Energy CEO Tony Posawatz said.

The City of Boulder will fund Colorado CarShare memberships. Xcel Energy will give rebates to Colorado CarShare for the EVs being used in the program and funding for the acquisition and installation of the bi-directional chargers.

