Boulder is a finalist to host the iconic Sundance Film Festival. What that could mean for the city

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder is among six finalists to host the Sundance Film Festival, the iconic film showcase held annually in Utah since 1985.

In April, the Sundance Institute began a process to consider other host locations starting in 2027. Its current contract is up for renewal starting that year.

It fielded proposals between May 7 and June 21. The State of Colorado announced Boulder's bid, which included more than $3 million in combined contributions by the city and the state, on June 20.



Will the Sundance Film Festival move to Boulder in 2027?

Boulder was confident it could lure the festival because of the city's proximity to the mountains and outdoors, its event spaces and its walkability.

“We think we have the best possibility and opportunity," said Eve Lieberman, executive director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

Lieberman said the economic forecasts for moving the festival to Boulder are favorable and include:



$100 million generated by the festival.

$50 million to $70 million generated by local tourism.

1,500 new jobs for the local economy.

"We expect those visitors to frequent some of our most beautiful locations in the world," said Lieberman.

Additionally, local film professors argue it could help revitalize Colorado's film industry. Dr. Sheila Schroeder, a professor of media, film and journalism at the University of Denver, said she was teeming with excitement at the announcement.

“Sundance coming potentially to Boulder would reinvigorate an already wonderful, aggressive, creative, multifaceted film community," said Schroeder.

Colorado has several close ties to film and even Sundance. Actor Robert Redford, who founded the Sundance Institute in 1981, attended the University of Colorado Boulder for a year in the 1950s and launched his career at the Historic Elitch Gardens Theatre in Denver.

Schroeder said many of her film students tend to leave for other states while pursuing their film careers. She argued that the festival would provide more opportunities closer to home to learn about film.

"It would be an enormous boost to film in the state of Colorado," said Schroeder.

Lieberman said the state is preparing for site visits from Sundance Institute representatives as part of the next step in the process. Atlanta, Ga.; Cincinnati, Ohio; Louisville, Ky.; Santa Fe, N.M. and Park City, Utah are also finalists to host the festival.