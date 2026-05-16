BOULDER, CO — Boulder High School marked its 150th anniversary last week with a celebration that doubled as a reunion, welcoming back alumni, former teachers, and the community that helped shape the school's legacy.

Emily Gallegos, Boulder High School librarian and teacher, organized the event.

Denver7 reporter Mike Castellucci attended the celebration. Here's what he saw:

Boulder High School celebrates 150 years with reunion event for alumni and staff

"There's so many stories here tonight and they're all an important part of Boulder High School history," Gallegos said.

Gallegos admitted the event was far outside her usual comfort zone.

"I've never planned an event bigger than my own birthday party," Gallegos said.

Mike Castellucci

Boulder High School student council members Liv Hourihan and Lily Sirkus said the evening left them inspired.

"It's inspiring to see successful people here, and us following in their footsteps," Hourihan and Sirkus said.

Retired Boulder High teacher Jacqui Goeldner, who taught at the school for 21 years and witnessed 21 graduating classes, was among those who returned for the celebration.

"I consider it a great blessing of my life that I spent a 21 year teaching career at Boulder High School," Goeldner said.

Mike Castellucci

Goeldner said being back on campus felt familiar.

"I feel at home when I'm in the courtyard," Goeldner said.

Boulder High School graduated its first class in 1876, before Colorado was officially a state.

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