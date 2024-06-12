Watch Now
NewsFront RangeBoulder

Actions

Boulder Creek closed to tubing beginning Wednesday

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the decision was made "in the interest of public safety" due to the current water levels.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Golden Police Department started limiting activities on part of Clear Creek, as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, due to fast-moving water and floating debris.
Boulder Creek
Posted at 4:53 PM, Jun 12, 2024

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder Creek is closed to inner tubes and single-chamber flotation devices beginning Wednesday at 5 p.m., the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced.

The closure includes the stretch of Boulder Creek from below Boulder Falls at Highway 119 to 55th Street in Boulder.

The sheriff's office said the decision was made "in the interest of public safety" due to the current water levels. On Wednesday, the creek was flowing at roughly 701 cubic feet per second (CFS), according to BCSO, and is expected to increase as the temperatures rise.

The combination of spring run-off and the scheduled release of water from Barker Reservoir will cause the creek water flow to rise, putting people and first responders at increased risk.

Clear Creek restrictions June 5.jpg

Golden

Clear Creek restrictions in effect Wednesday as of 8 a.m.

Katie Parkins
8:14 AM, Jun 05, 2024

Single-chamber rafts, single-chamber belly boats and inner tubes are prohibited from the creek until the water flow levels come down to a safer level. Violators could face a $100 fine.

It is unclear if the closure will remain in effect for Boulder's Tube to Work Day, which is scheduled for July 12.

Kayaks and white-water canoes are exempt from the closure and still allowed on the creek. However, the sheriff's office is strongly encouraging kayakers to exercise caution and wear protective gear such as a life jacket, helmet and wet or dry suit.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News