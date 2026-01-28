Boulder County deputy arrested, faces domestic violence allegations

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – A deputy who has been with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office since 2019 faces allegations of domestic violence in connection with an alleged incident Monday night Longmont.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Deputy Peter Markusen turned himself into the Boulder County Jail on Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued on charges including 3rd degree assault, harassment, domestic violence and child abuse, which are misdemeanors.

“We take allegations of domestic violence very seriously. While this incident occurred outside our jurisdiction and is being investigated by another agency, we are taking our own appropriate administrative actions, as we hold our deputies to a higher standard of conduct,” said Sheriff Curtis Johnson in the release.

Markusen was placed on unpaid administration leave.